Students of Delhi Public School, Vijayawada trek Gunadala hill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 108 DPS Vijayawada students of class five, were selected for a trek to Gunadala Hills. The event for the same was flagged off by DPS directors Shri P Pavan Chand, K Praveen and principal Ms. G Mala on July 12 at 6.00 pm and concluded on July 13 at 5.30 pm.

A series of events like skit performance, campfire, art and craft activities and sky gazing via telescope were organised as part of the event. Students were also made aware of indigenous games.The students thoroughly enjoyed the activities and realised that freedom comes along with responsibility. These wonderful moments would be etched in their memories forever.