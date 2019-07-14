Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner vows to make city plastic-free

Published: 14th July 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

V Prasanna Venkatesh

V Prasanna Venkatesh interacting with TNIE at camp office (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Despite the efforts being taken by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to put an end on plastic menace and implementing a ban on the sale of nondegradable bags below 50 microns since 2017, it could not achieve desired results so far. Plastic waste continues to accumulate in the three irrigation canals of Ryves, Eluru and Bandar passing through the city, polluting the environment. 

V Prasanna Venkatesh, who recently assumed charge as the municipal commissioner has taken up this issue on priority basis and has been drafting plans to make Vijayawada plastic-free. In an interaction with TNIE on Saturday, Venkatesh said that the civic body has drafted an action plan with the support of district administration to take out a special drive for a period of two months to reduce the plastic usage among the public and make them habituated with using degradable bags made out of jute and paper for their daily needs.

Elaborating further, the civic body chief said that initially contributors, such as the hoteliers, commercial establishments, butchers, bar and restaurant owners will be made aware of the harm being caused to the environment with the usage of plastic bags below 50 microns. 

Plans are under consideration to procure leaves from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and suggest the butchers to make use of them for packing the meat in place of plastic bags. In the next phase, the VMC will take the support of Self Help Groups (SHGs) to introduce non-woven jute bags and also provide bulk orders for manufacturing them to circulate in the city.

During the process, free training will be also given to interested people to manufacture bags out of old clothes in their houses. Soon after the manufacturing procedure commences, four outlets will be erected at prime locations of the city to sell the bags at subsidised price. 

Besides, a check-post will be also established in the city to prevent the entry and circulation of nondegradable bags. In this regard, enforcement teams will be constituted to carry out special checks against the commercial establishments which did not utilise the bags made out of cloth and jute, Venkatesh said, adding that plans are under consideration to establish a park with structures made out of plastic waste and make the public eradicate plastic usage from their lives.

The civic body chief also gave a brief outline of various projects that are going to be executed by the VMC in the next few months, which include the establishment of a sewage treatment plant (STP) of less than one MLD capacity at Bhavanipuram. The sewage water treated at the plant will be utilised for maintaining greenery in a park to be developed in one acre of land in the same locality. 

Officials concerned have been directed to prepare designs for building onsite waste water treatment plants on the bunds of irrigation canals to prevent the indiscriminate flow of underground water into it. Around `50 lakh to one crore will be needed for materialising the project, Venkatesh added.

