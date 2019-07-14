Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC govt lacks ability to fulfil poll promises: TDP chief N Chandra Babu Naidu

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should spell out his strategy to provide employment to 1.72 crore jobless youth in the State as claimed by his party leaders, he said.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that the budget presented by the YSRC government revealed that it lacked the ability and commitment to fulfil its election promises.

In a series of tweets, Naidu took potshots at the budget. He found fault with the YSRC government for making meagre allocations to capital city Amaravati and Kadapa steel plant. Several conditions have also been laid down for the implementation of Amma Vodi scheme.

 “After showering promises, the YSRC government has started diluting the aspirations of people. We make promises when only we have the capacity to fulfil them. But the YSRC government does not have the capacity to fulfil its assurances,’’ he said. The former chief minister recalled that YSRC leaders claimed that there were 1.72 crore unemployed in the State when the TDP government-provided unemployment allowance to 5 lakh people.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should spell out his strategy to provide employment to 1.72 crore jobless youth in the State as claimed by his party leaders, he said. TDP senior leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that the YSRC government slashed budgetary allocation to several welfare schemes.

“After doing away with some schemes and renaming some more implemented during the previous regime, the YSRC government has given the mask of ‘Navaratnalu’ to some with an intention to distance the TDP from people. But it's game plan will not work as people are well aware of its intention,” Yanamala said. 

