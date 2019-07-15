Home Cities Vijayawada

Eye, organ donation awareness camp held

Young Indians, Amaravati Chapter in collaboration with Rotary Community Service trust organised an organ donation awareness camp at Nandigama in Krishna district on Sunday.

Published: 15th July 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Young Indians, Amaravati Chapter in collaboration with Rotary Community Service trust organised an organ donation awareness camp at Nandigama in Krishna district on Sunday. Agricultural Market Yard former chairperson Chirumamilla Srinivasa Rao supervised the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, senior ophthalmologist Muppa Madhan Mohan highlighted the need of awareness on organ and eye donation to provide a second chance at life to many people. He said that the cornea should be collected and stored within six hours of the donor’s death and the eye donation of the deceased can be authorised by the kin even if the deceased did not pledge to donate their eyes themselves.
“Age or systemic illness such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and any kidney-related ailments do not affect eye donation. The corneas of a person are unaffected even if they have undergone eye surgery in the past and hence can be transplanted,” he said.

Dr Bhavan Chand Yemineni said that their initiative is to inform the villagers of eye and organ donation and to keep superstitions at bay.Another event has been planned on August 13 to felicitate the families of organ donors to mark the Organ Donation Day.

The awareness camp was attended by over 600 villagers and active volunteers around Nandigama.
Yi Amaravathi chairperson Saatvik Chukkapalli along with co chairperson Teja Bodepudi gave a brief presentation about the activities taken up by Young Indians team for the society.Interested persons can register themselves for donating organs on www.giftanorgan.org, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp