Eye, organ donation awareness camp held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Young Indians, Amaravati Chapter in collaboration with Rotary Community Service trust organised an organ donation awareness camp at Nandigama in Krishna district on Sunday. Agricultural Market Yard former chairperson Chirumamilla Srinivasa Rao supervised the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, senior ophthalmologist Muppa Madhan Mohan highlighted the need of awareness on organ and eye donation to provide a second chance at life to many people. He said that the cornea should be collected and stored within six hours of the donor’s death and the eye donation of the deceased can be authorised by the kin even if the deceased did not pledge to donate their eyes themselves.

“Age or systemic illness such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and any kidney-related ailments do not affect eye donation. The corneas of a person are unaffected even if they have undergone eye surgery in the past and hence can be transplanted,” he said.

Dr Bhavan Chand Yemineni said that their initiative is to inform the villagers of eye and organ donation and to keep superstitions at bay.Another event has been planned on August 13 to felicitate the families of organ donors to mark the Organ Donation Day.

The awareness camp was attended by over 600 villagers and active volunteers around Nandigama.

Yi Amaravathi chairperson Saatvik Chukkapalli along with co chairperson Teja Bodepudi gave a brief presentation about the activities taken up by Young Indians team for the society.Interested persons can register themselves for donating organs on www.giftanorgan.org, they added.