Mushroom cultivation new source of income for youth in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making use of the active monsoon rains across the Krishna district, the horticulture department is planning to provide training to youngsters, especially the unemployed youth, in mushroom cultivation as new source of income.

As part of the entrepreneurial program, it will focus on mushroom cultivation, starting from zero-investment indigenous mushrooms to several other varieties.

As of now, mushroom cultivation in the district has proven to be quite beneficial and many people are sustaining themselves upon the business.

Owing to its huge demand among the public as mushrooms are highly nutrient-rich, district officials are expecting that one can earn well with mushroom cultivation. In order to motivate the youngsters to participate, the officials are planning to rope in established cultivators to take part in the training session.