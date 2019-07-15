Shakambari festival begins amidst fervour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Decked up in varieties of vegetables and fruits, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri has welcomed devotees from various parts of the State on the first day of three-day spanning Shakambari Utsavam on Sunday.

The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for devotees visiting during the festival to seek blessings from the presiding deity decorated in Shakambari avatar.

Temple head priests performed traditional rituals such as Vigneswara Puja, Punyavachanam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Ankurarpanam, Vastu Homam and Kalasa Sthapana marking the beginning of the festivities.

The Shakambari Utsavam which is being celebrated from 2007 is now slowly gaining popularity as there is a mention of Shakambari Devi in Durga Saptasathi and also in Devi Bhagavatham. According to Puranas, it is believed that the goddess Kanaka Durga defeated Dhuroorudu, a demon responsible for the famine, and shed her tears on seeing the travails of people, which led to a glut of food grains and vegetables. She also donated her organs to earth for ensuring devotees get food even in a drought condition while Devatha-Asurula Sangramam was taking place on earth.

As a part of the tradition, Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonala Utsavam committee arrived with devotees and artists from Telangana state and performed Ganga Teppa Puja in Durga Ghat and offered Bonams and Pattu Vasthram to the goddess atop Indrakeeladri.

The devotees and artists carried out a procession from Brahmin Street to the temple premises with colourful ‘Pothurajus’ dancing to the rhythmic drum beats. Women devotees thronged the temple carrying traditional Bonam on their head prepared with rice, jaggery and curd.

According to temple authorities, more than 50,000 devotees visited the temple on the first day of the festival. Temple EO V Koteswaramma said elaborate arrangements were made anticipating such a rush.