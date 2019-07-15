Student’s rainwater harvesting model to be tried in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the engineering department officials to study the rainwater harvesting mechanism model designed by Chandra Sekhar, a Class-IX student of Tamiri Mallikarjuna Rao Chandramathi Municipal High School, Machavaram.

Recently, this rainwater harvesting model won a State-level prize and it was displayed at various national fests where it received huge appreciation from the faculty and environmental experts. On Sunday, Sekhar brought the model to the Commissioner’s camp office here and explained to him about the five-stage process to be followed in designing the rainwater harvesting model.

The procedure can be developed on main roads, residential roads, rooftops, agricultural lands and lands in drought-hit areas to conserve rainwater and utilise it later. After examining the model, Venkatesh directed officials to study and make necessary changes before taking it on two roads of the city on pilot basis.