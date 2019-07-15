Three attack warehouse clerk, decamp with Rs 4 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three unidentified miscreants barged into the warehouse of Pragathi Transport at Islampet in the city on Saturday night and took away Rs 4 lakh from the cash counter after attacking clerk Pradeep Pandey (42) with sticks. It was stated that the trio who came on a motorcycle, covered their faces with masks.

Some workers who found Pandey lying in a pool of blood admitted him to the government hospital. Later, they informed the matter to the transport company owner, who lodged a complaint with Kothapet police on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-II) Ch Vijaya Rao visited the warehouse. Kothapet Circle Inspector Md Umar said two police teams were set up to nab the attackers. The police are also examining the footage of CCTV cameras to identify the miscreants.

The DCP felt that the attack on the warehouse seemed to be a preplanned one as the trio directly went to the clerk and decamped with cash after attacking him. “We are investigating the case from all angles. The accused will be nabbed soon,” the DCP said.