Good response to police Spandana

About 45 people submitted petitions to Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu at his office in Machilipatnam seeking redressal of their grievances.

Published: 16th July 2019 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Police Commissionerate received 75 petitions from people during the Spandana programme on Monday.

About 45 people submitted petitions to Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu at his office in Machilipatnam seeking redressal of their grievances.

The number of petitions being received during the weekly programme Spandana is on the rise as more and more people are approaching police seeking redressal of their grievances. Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao received petitions from people at his office during the Spandana programme.

Out of the total 75 petitions, 15 are related to money matters, 14 land disputes, 14 domestic disputes, 5 chit fund scam complaints and 6 tenant and owner related differences. All the 33 petitions received last week were solved. After conducting investigation into the petitions, FIR was registered in 11 cases and 17 cases were settled with the help of counsellors.

Action was initiated in five other cases. Based on the nature of complaint, we sent all the 75 complaints received during Spandana to the respective police stations, the Commissioner of Police said. 

347 petitions received
Vijayawada: As many as 347 petitions were received during the Spandana programme held at the Sub-Collector’s office in the city on Monday. Sub-Collector Misha Singh received the petitions from the people. Of the total 347 petitions, 21 are related to Revenue, 14 to Civil Supplies, 4 to police and 230 to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

