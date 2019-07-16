Miscreants steal gold, 2-wheeler from house

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A three-member gang burgled a house at Jaggaiahpet and decamped with a two-wheeler, gold ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh and cash on Sunday night. Jaggaiahpet Sub-Inspector Dharma Raju said the house owner Dendukuri Ramachandra Raju is an employee of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).



He went Hyderabad along with his family members on Friday to attend a function. Neighbours noticed the door of his rented house in Prashanthi Nagar open and informed the matter to Raju.

He rushed to Jaggaiahpet and found his two-wheeler, gold ornaments and cash missing. Based on a complaint lodged by him, a case was registered. The examination of footage of CCTV cameras in the area revealed that three miscreants were involved in the burglary, the SI said.