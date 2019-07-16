RTC finalises tenders for setting up fuel stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has finalised tenders for establishing fuel-filling stations at 18 locations across the State. Officials have conducted the e-tender process and have finalized tenders for HPCL, IOCL, BPCL and Reliance Petroleum Company. The first filling station, to be operated by RTC, will open at Rangampet in Chittoor district.

When contacted, APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KVRK Prasad said, “Earlier the Corporation had leased out its own lands to oil companies to set up filling stations and royalty was paid.” The Corporation had come up with a proposal to set up the stations across the State on its own in October, 2018.