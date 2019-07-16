Two-day workshop on ADR for R&B engineers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Hyderabad regional centre of International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR) will conduct a two-day workshop on ADR methods (Arbitration) for the engineers of Roads & Buildings Department at R&B engineer-in-chief Y Rajeev Reddy’s office in MG Road here on July 16 and 17. In a press release issued here on Monday, regional centre in-charge, JLN Murthy said that High Court Acting Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar will participate as the chief guest for the inaugural session of the workshop and deliver his keynote address.

During the two-day workshop, resource persons will teach the R&B officials the skills, techniques and benefits of adopting ADR methods and its latest improvements, he said.

Y Rajeev Reddy will be the guest of honour of the inaugural session of the workshop.ICADR is an autonomous organisation under the aegis of Supreme Court, he added.