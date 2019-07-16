Vellampalli to VMC officials: Devise plans to prevent water stagnation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the low-lying areas in One Town locality were inundated, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas directed Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh to come up with necessary steps for preventing the stagnation of rainwater on the roads and design a permanent plan in this regard.

On Monday, the minister accompanied with the VMC chief, conducted a ground-level inspection at RR Apparao street, Vinnakotavari street, Subbaramaiah street, Geeta Mandir Road and Kaleswara Rao Market to look over the problems faced by the public due to inundation of rainwater.

After observing the underground drainage (UGD) works going on at RR Apparao street, Srinivas suggested that the civic body officials make the public aware of the importance of connecting their houses with UGD to prevent the overflow of water on the streets. Some residents and traders on Ganapati Road complained to the minister about the stretch between Panja junction and Jawaharlal Nehru statue being inundated during monsoon, rendering it difficult for the pedestrians and motorists to commute causing traffic snarls. Srinivas directed the municipal commissioner to design plans for preventing inundation of the stretch at the earliest.

Later, the duo proceeded to BRP Road where the outfall drain was choked with plastic waste. Srinivas sought the officials to look into the issue and find a permanent solution to the problem.