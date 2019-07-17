Home Cities Vijayawada

21-year-old migrant worker electrocuted in Krishna

The incident happened at 3 pm when Sunil, an assistant welder working on an iron gate, accidentally came in contact with the live wire.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:38 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 21-year-old migrant worker was electrocuted at Paritala village in Kanchikacherla Mandal of Krishna district on Tuesday.

According to Kanchikacherla sub-inspector Srihari, the deceased was identified as Ishan Sunil Kumar, a native of Dantewada area in Chhattisgarh State. The incident happened at 3 pm when Sunil, an assistant welder working on a iron gate, accidentally came in contact with the live wire.

Locals and his colleagues tried to save him by pushing him aside using a stick. It was too late as he died instantaneously. Upon receiving information, a team of police personnel reached the spot and shifted the deceased to Nandigama government hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Comments

