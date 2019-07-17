WhatsApp, Telegram number for filing complaints likely in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to introduce a WhatsApp and Telegram number for the residents to post their complaints on civic issues using the facility.Over the years, the residents have been lodging their complaints with the Grievance Cell number —103, maintained by the civic body, for quick redressal of their problems.

The number of complaints to the number saw a hike in the last few months and it became a tough task for the officials to address all the grievances on time. Taking a serious note of the matter, VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the officials concerned to strengthen the cell.

As part of it, the officials have come up with a phone number 8181960909, applicable for both the mobile applications WhatsApp and Telegram, where the public can post pictures of civic issues that need attention of the VMC staff.

An official in the rank of superintendent has been appointed to monitor the complaints regarding garbage, drinking water problem, bad roads, defunct street lights and overflowing of drains from the control room set at corporation office. Besides, seven additional staff, including two technical experts will be the part of the official team.