Boost to Andhra Pradesh construction sector as first sand reach opens in Krishna

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opening of the North Valluru sand reach in Thotavalluru mandal of Krishna district for sand mining came as a ray of hope for the construction sector after sand mining came to a halt since mid-June, following the scrapping of the old sand policy by the State government.

After the government allowed sand mining at the reach, thousands of tractors were seen lining up for their turn from Monday morning.

Slowdown in construction activity and ban on sand mining came as a double whammy for daily-wage workers. After repeated appeals from the builders to the district administration to provide some alternative for acquiring sand to resume the construction activity, the State government directed the district administration to operate a sand reach to meet their demands in Krishna and Guntur districts.

Hundreds of tractor operators from both the districts queued up on Karakatta Road leading to Avanigadda on Wednesday for sand and the traffic movement came to a standstill for at least 12-km stretch.

Majority of them, however, expressed their unhappiness over opening of only one sand reach when there is a huge demand. Explaining his plight to TNIE, Boyina Subba Rao, a tractor driver from Kunchanapalli in Guntur district said, “Even after waiting for hours on the road, I am not sure of getting near the sand reach as the officials have kept a deadline for closing the operations by 6 pm.’’

Asked whether he would wait till tomorrow, Rao maintained that he would park his vehicle by the road side and load up sand after striking a deal with a builder.

Another driver Ch Venkateswarulu from Gannavaram appealed to the officials concerned to operate at least four more sand reaches as the demand for the commodity was very high.

“I joined the queue at around 2 am, when the number of vehicles was less. As the day progressed, there was a huge rush of vehicles. We were unable to even have food fearing others might jump the queue,’’ he said, adding that the officials concerned should supply drinking water and other basic amenities at the sand reach.

Meanwhile, a few sections of farmers whose agricultural lands are located on the road leading to the sand reach were at the receiving end. N Varahala Rao, a farmer, said, “Why did the government open only one sand reach when another is available at Srikakulam in Ghantasala mandal? With increase in vehicular traffic on the stretch, it has become a tough task for us and our farmer workers to reach our fields on time.”

When contacted, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) chairperson A Siva Reddy said that State government by closing sand reaches had utterly failed in addressing the problems of the construction sector. Since the middle of February, sand reaches across the Krishna district were closed forcing the daily-wage workers to migrate to other States in search of livelihood.

Recently a representation was given to Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam urging him to intervene in the issue as the construction sector, the second largest after agriculture, was under severe crisis. “We are not against the new sand policy being proposed by the State government in September, but until necessary measures have been evolved, at least two more sand reaches in the district should have been operated considering the demand,” Reddy added.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz said that recently six sand reaches in the district were given environment clearance by the State Environmental Committee. As part of it, a sand reach at North Valluru was opened. In all, 2,18,500 cubic metre of sand is available at various reaches across the district. Besides that, 10 lakh cubic metre of sand kept in decasting patta lands will also be made available. Instructions have been given to the officials concerned to operate a sand reach at Srikakulam in Ghantasala mandal from Thursday.