Sword of Damocles hangs over 60,000 ration dealers in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the announcement of removal of the existing ration dealers, the livelihood of around 60,000 dealers is Krishna district is likely to be affected. On Wednesday, the Joint Action Committee of Krishna district Ration Dealers Association held an emergency meeting and discussed the issue.

“We didn’t oppose the recruitment of ward and village volunteers. But, we have been in this profession for so many years. There are many people who have been associated with ration stores for the past 60 years. Now, the government has decided to remove us. How are we supposed to find any other job after working for these many years? So, we request the government not to take such a terrible decision,” said K Gurunath Rao, a ration dealer in the district.

The Minister for Civil Supplies and Chie Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should clarify the speculation and take measures for our welfare, Gurnatha Rao said.