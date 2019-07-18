Three missing girl students traced at Vizianagaram Railway Station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three girl students, who have been missing from Pragathi Institute at Pamarru in Krishna District, were traced at Vizianagaram Railway Station on Wednesday morning.

Pammaru sub-inspector A Ganesh Kumar said that the three girls — T Rashmitha (16), native of Vadlamannadu village, S Shreya (16) from Tenali and D Niharika (16) from Avanigadda — were first-year Intermediate students at Pragathi Institute at Pamarru.

On Tuesday night, the three girls were found missing from the hostel campus. “Based on a complaint lodged by institute founder Purnachandra Rao, we have launched a manhunt and came to know that they reached Vizianagaram by train. A case under section 363 CrPC has been registered,” Pamarru sub-inspector Ganesh Kumar said.