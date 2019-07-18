Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada hospital removes tumour in rare surgery

According to Dr Gopala Krishna of Aayush Hospitals, in Nagamma’s case, over 80 per cent of her trachea was blocked because of the tumour.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A rare and complex Bronchoscopic surgery was successfully performed on Y Nagamma, a 48-year-old woman, who was suffering from tracheal tumour at Aayush Hospitals here. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Dr MS Gopala Krishna, Interventional Pulmonologist and MD of Aayush Hospitals said that with the help of advanced treatment procedure,they could treat the severe case.

According to Dr Gopala Krishna, in Nagamma’s case, over 80 per cent of her trachea was blocked because of the tumour. The methods of electrocautery snare and APC were used to cut the tumour. The procedure took about three hours and ended without any external scar on the patient. The tumour was removed and a Tracheal Stent was placed to prevent tumour recurrence in the airway.

He further said that the tracheal tumour was rare and very aggressive in nature as these grew rapidly and narrowed the airway which makes it difficult to breathe.The senior doctor said if the government includes this procedure under Aarogyasri, the patients would be hugely benefited.Dr Y Ramesh Babu, Dr PSS Chowdary, Dr M Hari Krishna, Dr P Srimannarayana were present among others in the conference.

