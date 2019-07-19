Elderly woman killed in road accident in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An elderly woman died after being knocked down by a two-wheeler while she was crossing the road near Swaraj Maidan here on Thursday.

According to Suryaraopet police, the deceased was identified as 72-year-old Paruchuri Kasturibai. The incident happened at around 1 pm, when she was crossing MG Road near Swaraj Maidan to buy groceries. The two-wheeler rider, 21-year-old Y Pawan Kalyan, unable to control the speed, knocked down the woman. The elderly woman suffered a severe head injury. Locals shifted her to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment and caught hold of the bike rider and his friend, officials said.

Upon receiving information, a team of police personnel reached the spot and took the statements of the eyewitnesses, who said the youth was riding at a very high speed.

At around 3:30 pm, Kasturbai succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. A case was registered.