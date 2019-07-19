Engineering graduates among aspirants for VMC ward, village volunteer posts

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the interviews conducted for the post of ward volunteers and village volunteers across the district, over 70 per cent of those attending were found to be highly qualified in terms of academics. A good number of candidates, who have applied for ward volunteers have done B Tech and post-graduation. In most of the cases, unemployment and dissatisfaction in private jobs seemed to be the reason.

Another interesting fact is that the number of people who applied for the posts is less than the total number of vacant posts. But those who have applied are overqualified. Under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), in 59 divisions, 5,250 candidates have applied so far for the 5,648 ward volunteers’ posts.

V Suraj, (name changed) from Vijayawada city, has completed his post-graduation in Computer Science, but still has applied for the post of ward volunteer. “I completed my PG in the year 2018 and since then I have been jobless. Though I have done PG, the companies which I went to for interviews are providing just Rs 15,000 per month and require relocation from my native place. So I decided to prepare for government jobs and in between the notification for ward volunteers came so I applied. Even though the pay is less, I am happy because it is a service-oriented job and I will work as a government servant.”

Another candidate K Ramakrishna (name changed), who has completed his B Tech in Electrical Engineering has also applied for the post of ward volunteer. “I didn’t have a job for the last three years even though I completed my graduation. So I have decided to give a try for the post of ward volunteer and applied.”

According to the officials, of the total 5,250 candidates, 30 per cent are those with Intermediate pass qualification. The remaining 70 per cent of the candidates have completed their graduation and post-graduation. Also, over 40 per cent candidates are those who completed their engineering course and post-graduation degree.

5,250 candidates apply for posts in city

Of the total 5,250 candidates,30 per cent are those with Intermediate pass qualification. The remaining 70 per cent of the candidates have completed their graduation and post-graduation. Also, over 40 per cent candidates are those who completed their engineering course and post-graduation degree