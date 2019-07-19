Kin stage protest at GGH in Vijayawada over death of mother, baby

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Old Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Thursday faced the wrath of relatives of a woman who died after delivering a stillborn baby. According to GGH officials, 28-year-old K Chinnamma, a resident of the city, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for delivery.

The woman delivered a stillborn baby on Wednesday. According to doctors, due to low haemoglobin levels and other health complications, Chinnamma died. However, they reportedly did not give satisfactory answer to her husband Raju, when he demanded to know the reasons for her death. Angered by the attitude of the doctors, Raju along with his relatives staged a protest. He alleged that the irresponsibility of the doctors had led to the death of his wife and the child.

The hospital authorities claimed that the woman suffered from an Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE), which is a rare childbirth emergency in which amniotic fluid enters the bloodstream of the mother and triggers a serious reaction. This then results in cardiorespiratory collapse and massive bleeding.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of GGH P Nancharaiah said, “The woman just walked in on Tuesday for a check-up and the doctors found she was suffering from severe anaemia and there was no movement of the baby. This prompted the doctors to advise her to stay in the hospital. Soon, they conducted surgery and delivered the stillborn baby.

"The condition of the mother was serious due to lack of enough amount of blood and we told her relatives to arrange blood for transfusion. Meanwhile, AFE and lack of oxygen triggered cardiorespiratory collapse.”

He further stated, “We clearly explained the condition of the patient to her husband. The allegation that we did not respond to the situation was false. We did not hide anything from her husband either. After explaining the condition of the woman, they appeared convinced and left the hospital. But all of a sudden he came with his kin on Thursday morning and staged a protest.”