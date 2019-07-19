Modern bus shelters still a mirage in Vijayawada

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite tall claims of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on developing bus shelters with modern facilities, the situation on the ground tells a different story. The much-publicised project is yet to be completed, forcing passengers to expose themselves to scorching sun in summer and rains in the monsoon season.

Passengers waiting for buses at some of the renovated bus shelters in the city gave vent to their ire at the civic body for according top priority to modern designs but ignoring adequate seating facilities and ramps for elderly people.

''Over the years, bus shelters across the city have been in a poor state. Now, they are renovated and are decent enough. The officials concerned should install digital charts informing the timings of buses,’’ said K Radhika, a second year degree student.

Another passenger B Satish Babu said, ''We have no bus shelter near Ramavarappadu Ring so were waiting under a tree to protect ourselves from heat and rain. The VMC should construct a bus shelter here immediately as it is the major transition point for many passengers to board buses to various destinations.’’

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, VMC In-charge Chief Engineer JV Ramakrishna said that earlier this year, the civic body had started the project to modernise 146 bus shelters on Mahatma Gandhi Road, Eluru Road, a stretch of NH between Ramavarappadu Ring and Benz Circle and other localities in the city under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

A leading advertising agency was entrusted with the task of modernising the bus shelters at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. As per the agreement, the firm should complete modernisation of the bus shelters within one year. In the first phase, 46 bus shelters were modernised and the remaining ones will be completed in a phased manner. Asked about the delay in executing the project, Ramakrishna maintained that the task entrusted to the firm was constructing bus shelters after removing the existing structures. Moreover, at several places, owners of shops adjacent to the bus shelters have been obstructing the work. The issue will be settled soon.He said the newly-constructed bus shelters are much above the road level.

As per the plan, the firm is constructing them at a height of 40 cm from the road level which helps the bus driver to stop the vehicle close to the bus shelters.The issue will be discussed with the advertising agency and ramps will be arranged for the convenience of the elderly people, he added.