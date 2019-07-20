4,000 booked by South Central Railway for littering trains, stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking down on those who litter the trains and the railway stations, the South Central Railway (SCR) registered cases against 4,012 such persons and collected more than Rs 8 lakh as penal amount in the first quarter of the current financial year (April to June) in the SCR Zone.

The SCR, which took the issue of providing clean and hygienic conditions both in the trains as well as at stations on top priority, had provided Board Housekeeping services in all the important trains. At stations, dustbins have been placed at regular intervals, where littering is likely to take place and frequent announcements are made soliciting public cooperation in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness at station premises at regular interval through the public addressed system.

Under the SCR, the Secunderabad Division fined 1,248 persons and collected an amount of Rs 2.49 lakh, Vijayawada Division fined 674 persons and collected an amount of Rs 1.34 lakh, Guntakal Division fined 528 persons and collected an amount of Rs 1.05 lakh, Hyderabad Division fined 824 persons and collected an amount of Rs 1.64 lakh and Guntur Division fined 167 persons and collected an amount of Rs 33,400 and Nanded Division fined 571 persons and collected Rs 1.14 lakh.