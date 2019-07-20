Home Cities Vijayawada

787 cases filed against erring train passengers; Rs 3.6 lakh fine collected

ACM (Vijayawada division) K Kamalakara Babu and his team started the raid from Chirala railway station and covered Appikatla, Tenali and Ongole stations. 

Published: 20th July 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to keep a check on erring passengers who travel without a ticket in trains, Vijayawada railway division commercial manager and his team of officials and Railway Protection Force (RPF) carried out surprise raids on 21 trains in the Tenali and Ongole sections on Friday. A total of 787 cases were registered and Rs 3.6 lakh was collected as penalty.

Assistant Commercial Manager (Vijayawada division) K Kamalakara Babu and his team started the raid from Chirala railway station and covered Appikatla, Tenali and Ongole stations. 

During the inspection, officials found several male passengers travelling in the ladies’ compartment and several unauthorized passengers travelling in the Divyangjan coaches. Of the total, 583 cases were related to irregular travel and a penalty of Rs 3.05 lakh was raised. 

The officials said that it was not new that railway squads have fined male and unauthorized passengers travelling in the compartment earmarked for ladies and physically handicapped. 

“We inspected 21 trains including two special trains and five-passenger trains, with a squad of 35 Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and eight RPF personnel,” said a railway official. 

The officials created awareness among the public on travelling with dignity. An official said, “Travelling in trains without a ticket is a crime, punishable under Railway Act. As a moral citizen too, one shouldn’t travel sans ticket”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada railway
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp