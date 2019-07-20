Home Cities Vijayawada

Students asked to leave as Urdu college lacks infrastructure, teaching staff in Vijayawada

Around 40 second-year students of Government Urdu Junior College are left in a dilemma as they say the .college neither has laboratories nor lecturers.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The only Intermediate college in town that offers Urdu as first language is allegedly asking its science students to seek readmission in other colleges. Around 40 second-year students of Government Urdu Junior College are left in a dilemma as they say the college neither has laboratories nor lecturers even after 50 days since the new academic year began.  

Shaik Faiyaz, a student of the college in Wynchipet, said the authorities had assured the pupils that the college would be shifted to the new campus near Kabela Centre. “They have been saying that the college will be shifted to the new campus soon. Even after spending a year here now, we are still in the transit campus. It neither has the teaching staff nor proper infrastructure in place. When we confront with the management, they ask us to consider admission in other institutes and say they are ready to provide us with transfer certificates. It’s been two months since the new academic year has started which makes it difficult for us to do that.” 

From 2013-14, the college has been offering History, Economics and Civics, and Civics, Economics and Commerce courses. It started offering MPC and BiPC courses at its transit campus —Mohammad Ali Puram Municipal Corporation High School, Wynchipet — only from 2018. The present facility has four rooms, for both first and second year students; each room has a capacity for 40. 

Commissioner of Board of Intermediate Education Kantilal Dande told TNIE that he would look into the issue and that he was unaware of the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada students protest Urdu Junior College
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp