Students asked to leave as Urdu college lacks infrastructure, teaching staff in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The only Intermediate college in town that offers Urdu as first language is allegedly asking its science students to seek readmission in other colleges. Around 40 second-year students of Government Urdu Junior College are left in a dilemma as they say the college neither has laboratories nor lecturers even after 50 days since the new academic year began.

Shaik Faiyaz, a student of the college in Wynchipet, said the authorities had assured the pupils that the college would be shifted to the new campus near Kabela Centre. “They have been saying that the college will be shifted to the new campus soon. Even after spending a year here now, we are still in the transit campus. It neither has the teaching staff nor proper infrastructure in place. When we confront with the management, they ask us to consider admission in other institutes and say they are ready to provide us with transfer certificates. It’s been two months since the new academic year has started which makes it difficult for us to do that.”

From 2013-14, the college has been offering History, Economics and Civics, and Civics, Economics and Commerce courses. It started offering MPC and BiPC courses at its transit campus —Mohammad Ali Puram Municipal Corporation High School, Wynchipet — only from 2018. The present facility has four rooms, for both first and second year students; each room has a capacity for 40.

Commissioner of Board of Intermediate Education Kantilal Dande told TNIE that he would look into the issue and that he was unaware of the situation.