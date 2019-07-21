Home Cities Vijayawada

Home Minister Sucharitha opens Krishna fire department office

The Home Minister also opined that there has been a gradual decline in the number of fire accidents in the Andhra Pradesh.

The building of the fire station-cum-district fire office opened by State Home MinisterMekathoti Sucharitha in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha inaugurated the fire station-cum-district fire office, set up near Lenin Centre, here on Saturday. Fire department Director General (DG) AR Anuradha and Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao attended the ceremony.

Addressing the media after the inauguration, Sucharitha said the State has a total number of 184 fire stations and plans are afoot to make all stations well-equipped with sophisticated fire equipment to tackle any kind of situation. Stating that the Fire department is facing a serious dearth of staff, she promised a recruitment notification will be released soon. Sucharitha also said that they had received requests from the public demanding fire stations in their localities.

“Based on the feasibility study, we will set up fire stations at all vulnerable locations soon. Also, new and advanced fire  equipment will be purchased with the funds allotted in the budget,” she said.

The Home Minister also opined that there has been a gradual decline in the number of fire accidents in the State and stressed the need for fire stations in industrial areas. “Earlier, we used to see incidents of thatched-roof houses  catching fire. The situation has changed now, thanks to  late CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy who had built houses for the poor. But we will lay special focus on Industrial fire cases,” she added.

