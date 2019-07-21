YSRC MP Vijayasai meets Andhra Pradesh Governor-designate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajya Sabha member and YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy called on Governor-designate of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at his residence in Bhubaneswar on Saturday and congratulated him on behalf of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and people of AP. Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will be sworn in as Governor of AP on July 24.

Vijayasai Reddy felicitated Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on the occasion. Later, along with the Governor-designate, the YSRC MP visited the famous Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar and performed puja.

They prayed for the prosperity of people of the country. The YSRC leader also visited Puri and offered prayers at Jagannath temple. “I offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord for a healthy, happy and prosperous Andhra Pradesh,” he tweeted.