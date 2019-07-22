Chandrayaan-2 live streaming for students
HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh instructed the officials of education department to arrange for live streaming of the launch of Chandrayaan-2 at government schools across the State.
Published: 22nd July 2019 06:35 AM | Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:35 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh instructed the officials of the education department to arrange for live streaming of the launch of Chandrayaan-2 at government schools across the State.
Schools with digital classrooms or those with television sets or computers will be able to view the launch of the space shuttle from 2 pm to 2.30 pm.
The school students will also be provided with information regarding the mission to the moon through the Indian Space Research Organisation’s official website https://www.isro.gov.in.