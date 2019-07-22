Medical emergency training held for police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to create awareness of first aid techniques among police so that they can respond to medical emergencies while performing their duties, India Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) in association with Andhra Hospitals conducted a demo training and awareness session for the police staff on Sunday.

As many as 100 police personnel belonging to traffic, Law and Order (L&O) and city armed reserved wings were given training on administering first aid.

Addressing the gathering, IAP secretary, I Mohan Kumar opined that police officials must have knowledge of basic life support skills such as administering first aid and Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

He along with his team of doctors gave a demo on CPR and other measures to be taken by police staff while handling emergency cases such as road accidents and other disasters. “Basic life support skills can help save some lives during road accidents. In this session, we demonstrated to the police, how to administer CPR and tackle road accident cases before rushing the victims to the hospital,” he said.