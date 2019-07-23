63 petitions received at ‘Spandana’ programme of Vijayawada police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao received petitions from people during the Spandana programme at his office in the city on Monday.

As many as 63 petitions related to civil, financial and domestic disputes, cheating in the name of jobs and other issues were submitted during the fourth week of Spandana programme. The Commissioner of Police sent the petitions to the police stations concerned and instructed the station house officers (SHOs) to redress people’s grievances at the earliest.

Out of the total 75 petitions received on July 15, 66 grievances were solved and FIRs were registered pertaining to remaining petitions.