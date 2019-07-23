Delightful Kuchipudi dance in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The audience at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) witnessed Sruti Samanvi’s mesmerizing Kuchipudi performance on Monday. Disciple of Natyacharya B Sudheer Rao, Samanvi performed Natyasravanti, a series of performances, organised jointly by the CCVA and Srinivasa Farms, aimed at conserving the traditional dance form.

She began her performance with Uttukkadu Venkata Subbayya’s composition ‘Swagatam Krishna Sarangatam Krishna’ in which she praised Lord Krishna by depicting his 10 incarnations. This was followed by ‘Jhanuta Sabda’.

Next she presented a keerthana called ‘Maheshwari Mahakali’ composed by Balantrapu Rajani Kanta Rao in which she depicted the mythological episode of Goddess Durga in her Mahakali avatar killing the demon Mahishasur and eventually destroying all the evil forces. She concluded her performance with another keerthana, ‘Itti Mudduladevadu Edavade’ where she gracefully showed how Yashoda, Krishna’s mother, loved his mischievous actions. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu was invited as the chief guest. He felicitated the dancer.