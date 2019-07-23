Home Cities Vijayawada

Manned level crossings to go soon, says South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya

He asked the officials concerned to look into the safety aspects and minimise incidents of gate opening, minor derailments in yards and diesel loco failures. 

Representational image of a railway crossing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Monday highlighted the need of according top priority to the elimination of manned level crossings by replacing them with road over bridges or subways to facilitate train operations and ensure safety. 

He conducted a review meeting on safety with the principal head of the departments. The Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all six Divisions under SCR attended the meeting through video link. During the course of the meeting, Mallya reviewed the works related to the elimination of manned level crossings and instructed all the DRMs to monitor the subject personally and expedite the works.

After reviewing the details given by the officials, Mallya instructed them to complete the proposed track-related works within the scheduled time. Later, he reviewed the condition of freight loading and punctuality-related issues. He also reviewed the status of e-Office and provision of high-speed Wi-Fi at all the stations across the zone. 

In-Charge Additional General Manager and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer Arjun Mundiya, Principal Chief Engineer KV Siva Prasad,  Principal Chief Operations Manager K Siva Prasad, Principal Chief Commercial Manager John Prasad, Principal Chief Medical Director Dr TJ Prakash, Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer VM Shrivastava, Principal Financial Advisor Brajendra Kumar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner GM Eswara Rao were among the officials present. 

