Solar power unit set up at new Government General Hospital in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Solar power units with capacity of 500 to 800 kW will be set up at the new Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city. This will account for over 80 per cent of the hospital’s total power consumption. This initiative will tackle the problem of frequent power cuts, generator issues and save electricity.

Currently, the unit is being set up at the new GGH in Vijayawada, while the decision regarding the old GGH is still on cards. All the government hospitals across the district are also going to get 100 kW solar power houses installed as per the particular hospital‘s requirement.

All the systems will be brought under Net Metering system of the Southern Discom, by which excess solar power from the grid would be exported thereby cutting down the cost for the end consumer. Currently, GGH pays nearly Rs 7 per unit and upon the installation of solar units, a total of Rs 18 lakh per year could be saved on power bills.

“As of now, 50 per cent of the work is done, the panels have been fixed, they just have to be connected to the power house units. In the future, we can also increase the solar capacity generation.”