Home Cities Vijayawada

Solar power unit set up at new Government General Hospital in Vijayawada

The power units with capacity of 500 to 800 kW will account for over 80 per cent of the hospital’s total power consumption.

Published: 23rd July 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Solar Panel

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Solar power units with capacity of 500 to 800 kW will be set up at the new Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city. This will account for over 80 per cent of the hospital’s total power consumption. This initiative will tackle the problem of frequent power cuts,  generator issues and save electricity. 

Currently, the unit is being set up at the new GGH in Vijayawada, while the decision regarding the old GGH is still on cards. All the government hospitals across the district are also going to get 100 kW solar power houses installed as per the particular hospital‘s requirement. 

All the systems will be brought under Net Metering system of the Southern Discom, by which excess solar power from the grid would be exported thereby cutting down the cost for the end consumer. Currently, GGH pays nearly Rs 7 per unit and upon the installation of solar units, a total of Rs 18 lakh per year could be saved on power bills.

“As of now, 50 per cent of the work is done, the panels have been fixed, they just have to be connected to the power house units. In the future, we can also increase the solar capacity generation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Government General Hospital Vijayawada solar power unit
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp