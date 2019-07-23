Three workers killed as building lift collapses near Vijayawada

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a freak mishap, three workers engaged in the construction of a multi-storeyed building in Rayapudi were killed on Monday after a lift collapsed. The complex, which is to become the official residences of MLAs and MPs, is a part of the capital city project.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Kumar (21) from Gaya district, and Kripal Kumar (29) and Surender Kumar (48), both from Aurangabad district in Bihar. According to preliminary reports, the trio were going to the fourth floor of the structure in a temporary lift when it suddenly collapsed. They were carrying construction material.

The three suffered severe injuries and were rushed by the co-workers and the police to NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri. However, they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. Later, the bodies were shifted to the Thullur area hospital for postmortem.