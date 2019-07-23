Vijayawada man attacks wife with knife for not cooking food

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man attacked his wife for not cooking food at Chittinagar in the city on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Sunday when the parents of the victim lodged a complaint in Two Town police station.

Two Town Inspector Md Umar said Annapureddy Jagadish Reddy of Gollapalem Gattu centre is an auto driver. He married Hasini seven years ago and the couple got two children.

On Saturday late hours, Jagadish went home in an inebriated condition and argued with Hasini for not preparing food for him. When Hasini told him that she ran out of rice and other essentials, Jagadish got angry and attacked her with a knife. She was admitted to government hospital. The accused was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by Hasini’s parents.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Jagadish, the inspector said.