Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner assures payment of salary, pension

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Monday assured the corporation employees of providing salaries and pension through GO 010 (payment through treasury) soon.

They were not paid in the last four months. Members of the Municipal Corporation Employees Union met the civic body chief and explained to him about the difficulties faced by the employees due to the delay in receiving salaries.

Responding to their pleas, he maintained that the matter will be brought to the notice of Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration) J Syamala Rao.