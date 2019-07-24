House just behind police station in Vijayawada burgled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a group of unidentified miscreants barged into a house just behind II Town police station in the wee hours of Tuesday and decamped with a gold chain worth Rs 2 lakh.

According to II Town police inspector Md Umar, the incident might have taken place around 2 am. A three-member gang is suspected to have been involved in the burglary of the house in Pothina Adayya Street belonging to complainant K Yamuna (38).

While the family members were asleep, the robbers snatched the gold chain from her neck. The victim — Yamuna came to know about the incident only after her daughter noticed the gold chain missing. A case was registered and an investigation is on.