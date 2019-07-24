ORS week from tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district branch of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) will observe ORS week between July 25 and 31, said IAP Krishna president Dr Sai Prasad.Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Sai Prasad said that it has been a tradition to observe the last week of July as ORS week every year. ORS Day will be celebrated on July 29 and this year’s tTheme is “The Amrut in Dehydration” reinforcing the importance of ORS in preventing dehydration in children.