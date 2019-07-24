Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation school students excel in national contest

Students of the Govindaraju Dharma Enam Trust Municipal Corporation School secured first place in the national-level music and dance championship.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students of the Govindaraju Dharma Enam Trust (GDET) Municipal Corporation School have secured first place in the national-level music and dance championship, 2019 in the category of folk dance, organised by Cultural Fine Arts, India at Eluru recently.

The students called on Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh in his chambers on Tuesday. Venkatesh lauded the efforts of the students for their achievement and suggested to them to bring more laurels to their school and the city in various State and national-level championships in the future.

