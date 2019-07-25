Home Cities Vijayawada

Cheated by friend, Vijayawada youth ends life

Depressed over allegedly being cheated by his friend, a 30-year-old youth committed suicide by consuming poison in his lodge room at Gandhinagar late on Tuesday night.

Published: 25th July 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Depressed over allegedly being cheated by his friend, a 30-year-old youth committed suicide by consuming poison in his lodge room at Gandhinagar late on Tuesday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday when family members of the deceased staged a protest in front of the house of the accused demanding justice.

According to the Satyanarayanapuram police, the deceased youngster was identified as Shaik Yasin Rizwan (30), a resident of Chittinagar. Yasin, along with his younger brother, used to run a small business in the locality. A few months ago, Yasin was approached by his friend and distant relative Shaik Subhani and proposed to start disposable glass business in the city. Yasin, who was keen to start his own business, agreed to the proposal and gave `8 lakh to Subhani as an initial investment in the business. After knowing that Subhani had cheated him in the name of the business, Yasin demanded that he return his money.

When Subhani failed to return the money and threatened to file false cases against Yasin, he went into depression and committed suicide, leaving a note in the lodge room. In his letter, Yasin alleged that Subhani had cheated him after taking `8 lakh from him. Yasin also requested the police to help his family by recovering the money from Subhani and giving the same to his family, the Satyanarayanapuram police said.

Following the incident, family members of Yasin staged a protest in front of the Satyanarayanapuram police station demanding justice. A case of a death occurring under the suspicious circumstance was filed.

