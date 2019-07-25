Five snakebite cases reported on a single day at Avanigadda area hospital in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the ongoing monsoon rains in Krishna district, snakebite cases are getting registered at an alarming rate in Avanigadda mandal of the district. On Wednesday alone, five people with snakebites were admitted in Avanigadda area hospital.

All the victims were given anti-venom injections. Meanwhile, district officials are making plans to have a sufficient number of anti-venom vials and other needed medicines available at all healthcare facilities.

In the previous year, altogether 3,036 snakebite cases had been registered in Krishna district alone. Even this year since January, 755 snakebite cases have been registered. Since the monsoon is active and rains are frequent in the district, numbers of snakes and snakebite cases are also increasing. However, officials say that this year the number of the cases are fewer compared to last year.

All of the recent snakebite victims were farmers and they were bitten when they were working in their fields.Officials said that they were fully geared to tackle the situation as over 3,500 vials of anti-venom injections were available in all area hospitals across the district.

Currently, in Avanigadda hospital, five doctors are working in shifts to take care of the snakebite victims, as and when they arrive. Dr TSR Murthy, DMHO Krishna said, “There are adequate medicines and anti-venom injections available at all PHCs and area hospitals. Also, we have conducted awareness programmes on snakebites among the public, as not all snakebites are poisonous and fatal.The medical teams have also been positioned at places identified as snakebite hotspots. This year the number of cases is much less than that in the previous year.”