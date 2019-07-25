Home Cities Vijayawada

Five snakebite cases reported on a single day at Avanigadda area hospital in Vijayawada

All of the recent snakebite victims were farmers and they were bitten when they were working in their fields.

Published: 25th July 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the ongoing monsoon rains in Krishna district, snakebite cases are getting registered at an alarming rate in Avanigadda mandal of the district. On Wednesday alone, five people with snakebites were admitted in Avanigadda area hospital.

All the victims were given anti-venom injections. Meanwhile, district officials are making plans to have a sufficient number of anti-venom vials and other needed medicines available at all healthcare facilities.
In the previous year, altogether 3,036 snakebite cases had been registered in Krishna district alone. Even this year since January, 755 snakebite cases have been registered. Since the monsoon is active and rains are frequent in the district, numbers of snakes and snakebite cases are also increasing. However, officials say that this year the number of the cases are fewer compared to last year.

All of the recent snakebite victims were farmers and they were bitten when they were working in their fields.Officials said that they were fully geared to tackle the situation as over 3,500 vials of anti-venom injections were available in all area hospitals across the district.

Currently, in Avanigadda hospital, five doctors are working in shifts to take care of the snakebite victims, as and when they arrive. Dr TSR Murthy, DMHO Krishna said, “There are adequate medicines and anti-venom injections available at all PHCs and area hospitals. Also, we have conducted awareness programmes on snakebites among the public, as not all snakebites are poisonous and fatal.The medical teams have also been positioned at places identified as snakebite hotspots. This year the number of cases is much less than that in the previous year.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna district monsoon rains in andhra TSR Murthy DMHO Krishna vijayawada snakebite
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp