Impostors trick woman in Vijayawada, relieve her of jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh

According to the Nuzvid police, the victim - Prattipati Rajakumari (68) - is a retired government employee and is residing in Nuzvid town along with her husband.

Image used for representational purposes (File | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Posing themselves as police officers, three persons tricked an elderly woman and took away jewellery from her in Nuzvid town on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, when Rajakumari was returning home from a rythu bazaar in the town, she was stopped by three men who claimed themselves to be police officials. Under the pretext of helping her, the impostors told the woman that the area was not safe and asked her to keep her jewellery safely inside the bag and offered her a piece of paper.

Once she wrapped her gold ornaments worth about Rs 2 lakh in the paper, they folded it and tricked her by swapping it with another packet and fled the scene, the police said.

Following a complaint, the Nuzvid town police registered a case and started an investigation.

