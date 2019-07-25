Ten injured in group clash at Thotlavallur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at Thotlavallur village after a heated argument between workers and tractor drivers turned into a clash at North Vallur sand reach on Wednesday evening. As many as 10 people, including drivers and workers, were severely injured in the clash.

According to the Thotlavallur police, two groups of people belonging to Thotlavallur and Bhadrirajupalem had a heated argument overloading sand into tractors at the North Vallur sand reach.

As tempers rose, members of both the groups clashed with sticks, resulting in severe head injuries to 10 persons.

They were immediately admitted to the government hospital. The police rushed to the spot and pacified both the groups. A case was registered and four persons were taken into custody in this connection.