Vijayawada transport commissioner's anti-bribe bytes go viral

According to the sources, since 2015, a large number of officials in the transport department have been allegedly bribing to continue in their positions.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A ninety-eight-second video went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday, in which transport commissioner P Sita Rama Anjaneyulu is seen warning the deputy transport commissioners and motor vehicle inspectors to steer clear of recommendations from MLAs or bribes for preventing transfers.

According to the sources, since 2015, a large number of officials in the transport department have been allegedly bribing to continue in their positions. In a major reshuffle of IPS officers that happened during the end of May, PSR Anjaneyulu was posted as the transport commissioner.

Soon after assuming charge, the IPS officer cracked the whip on the errant private bus operators and carried out surprise checks against 374 buses at Anantapur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and seized 54, who were flouting the norms. Officials also performed drunk and drive test on the drivers of Kaveri travels, Bharathi travels, Orange travels, Jabbar travels, Saleem travels, KGN Travels and Jayanthi travels. Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, Anjaneyulu said that the video that went viral is old and he was unaware of it.

Explaining about his comments in the video clip, the IPS officer maintained that he told the officials that the transfers in the department will be done in a transparent manner and asked them to not approach politicians and middlemen for recommendations as he will not entertain such practices. The transfers in the department happened a month ago in a transparent manner and 300 staff were posted considering their work experience and sincerity, he added.

