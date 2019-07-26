‘108’ staff call off strike after meet with Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The strike of 108 ambulance staff has been called off on Thursday after a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was held. During the meeting, CM Jagan assured the staff that their demands will be fulfilled and soon everything will be sorted out.

From July 23, the employees of 108 services were on strike, in which 2,200 employees that included emergency medical teams and pilots, participated and 439 ambulances stayed away from the roads. Except Kadapa and Anantapur districts, all other districts observed the strike.

Speaking to TNIE, President of AP 108 Services Contract Employees Union, B Kiran Kumar said, “Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assured us that our demands will be met at the earliest. He also told us that the employees must be content for the proper functioning of 108 service. He promised all our long-pending demands will be resolved.”

Meanwhile, the officials of the health department had roped in a few private ambulances and were using their services for the last couple of days. In districts such as Visakhapatnam, ITDA ambulances were arranged.

State Head of 108 service K Suresh told TNIE that the staff who were on strike have resumed their duties by 8 pm on Thursday. “With the support of district collectors and DM&HOs, we managed to provide emergency services.”