RTC EU’s bid for consensus on merger plan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC Employees Union (EU) held a meeting in the city on Thursday to get consensus among all the unions and associations in the Corporation over merger with the State Government. During the course of the meeting, the union leaders decided to stage massive agitations if the merger committee appointed by the government took any decision against the favour of employees and the RTC.

Speaking on the occasion, EU general secretary P Damodar called upon the leaders of various unions to extend their support over fulfilment of their long-pending demands and merger with the government. A resolution has been passed by leaders of various unions to be considered by the merger committee that includes all facilities for RTC employees to be on par with government staff, increasing the retirement age to 60 years from 58, regularisation of contract staff, housing facility, white ration cards, bus strength on par with population and compassionate employment.

APSRTC Supervisors Association president AV Krishna Reddy was, among others, present.