Stringent action: 3 unrecognised schools closed down in Krishna dist

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three unrecognised schools were closed down in Krishna district after education officials conducted surprise visits in schools across the district on Thursday.

Earlier, in the month of June, the education department officials had identified 20 schools that were running without proper recognition and had served notices for closure. Among them, 10 schools fulfilled the criteria and the other 10 were made to shut down.

During the surprise inspection on Thursday, three schools among the 10 schools ordered to shut down, Ravindra Bharathi Next Gen School, Akshara High School and Oxford High School were found to be open and conducting classes without permit.

The officials then ordered to close these schools and instructed the managements to avail all the required recognition before opening again. The department usually sends notices to the administration of unrecognised schools to apply for recognition prior to the commencement of the next academic year. If violated, schools are served with closure notices.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Krishna DEO, K Ravi Kumar said, “This is our second phase of inspection on the schools that were illegally conducting classes even after being ordered to close down. Of the three schools, one is in Penamaluru and other two in Vijayawada rural. All the three have not received

recognition certificates as they did not possess fire safety clearance orders. They told us that they have applied for the clearance and are awaiting the certificate. We checked their documents and

instructed them to close the schools until they get the clearance.”