Sumadhura comedy drama festival to begin today

VIJAYAWADA: Sumadhura Kala Niketan, a cultural organization is going to conduct a three-day comedy play festival at PB Siddhartha Auditorium, starting from today.

Addressing the media on Thursday, president of the organisation, Samantapudi Narasaraju said, “We have organised this event with an aim to encourage theatre art. In today’s world of cinema, the new generation is unaware of how much fun it is to watch or be a part of on-stage skit. We want to revive the glory of the theatre.”

Eight plays have been scheduled at the Siddhartha auditorium from July 26 to 28 as part of the festival. “About 30 entries were received, from which the judges have selected these eight,” said chairperson Dr N Murali Krishna. These eight plays are Pagale Vennela, Prasannaku Premato, Alito Saradaga, Swamy Kalyanam, America Alludu, Atakekkindi, Kalahala Kapuram and Maro Singaraju Lingaraju. They all fall under the comic genre and will be performed every evening from 5.30 pm. Each team will be given cash prize with certificates.

Goparaju Ramana, Surabhi Jamuna Rayalu and Maganti Benarji have been nominated by the organisation for Kabirdas, Radha Kumari and Jandhyala Memorial Awards respectively. These awards will be presented to them during the festival. The organisation has been conducting this event for 23 years. The audience will be able to enjoy Kuchipudi performances and classic musical numbers. General Secretary PV Bhaskara Sarma, organising secretary P Suryanarayana Murthy were present, among others.