Vijayawada Municipal Corporation forms panels for three administrative circles in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has formed internal committees for three administrative circles of the city to identify the problems faced by the public better and improve basic infrastructure in the city.

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Thursday called on the members of the internal committees to municipal guest house and directed them to prepare a comprehensive action plan at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said that each internal committee will have an executive engineer, zonal commissioner, health officer, assistant city planner and horticulture department staff, who will carry out a ground-level inspection daily in each division by interacting with the public and evolve steps to address their problems.

A detailed review will be conducted daily on the reports submitted by the committees and pictures of the problematic areas will be sent to the command control room.

The civic body chief instructed the officials concerned to prepare detailed reports regarding the status of clogged drains, foot paths repairs, drinking water supply, major outfall drains, defunct pipelines, roads and sanitation problems being faced by the public during their daily visit.

Apart from these, engineering, public health and horticulture department officials were also directed to identify public parks in need of renovation, locations for construction of public urinals, grievances of public residing on hillocks and for improving greenery across the city.

VMC chief engineer in-charge JV Rama Krishna, chief medical officer for health K Arjuna Rao and additional commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi were also present.

